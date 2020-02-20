|
Geneva Lucas Patterson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Geneva Lucas Patterson went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. in Myrtle Springs Cemetery, LaRue. Geneva was born June 8, 1932 in Jonesville, LA to the late Monroe E. Lucas and Lola Lois Bass. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Claudette Cain, Patsy Sonnentag, Richard Patterson, Anita Waldrip, Angela Bell, Vernon Walton, and Debbie Huffaker; 21 grandchildren; 33 great- grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020