Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Myrtle Springs Cemetery
LaRue, TX
Geneva Lucas Patterson


1932 - 2020
Geneva Lucas Patterson Obituary
Geneva Lucas Patterson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Geneva Lucas Patterson went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. in Myrtle Springs Cemetery, LaRue. Geneva was born June 8, 1932 in Jonesville, LA to the late Monroe E. Lucas and Lola Lois Bass. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Claudette Cain, Patsy Sonnentag, Richard Patterson, Anita Waldrip, Angela Bell, Vernon Walton, and Debbie Huffaker; 21 grandchildren; 33 great- grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
