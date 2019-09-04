|
Geneva Quebe Barse FORT WORTH -- Geneva Quebe Barse passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 31, 2019. Mrs. Barse was 88. SERVICE: A celebration of Geneva's life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Following committal prayers, she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Pucker, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3621 Tulsa Way, Fort Worth, Texas 76107, or Cook Children's Medical Center, 801 Seventh Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76104, in her memory is suggested. Born July 27, 1931 in McGregor, Geneva was the daughter of Frederick Christian Quebe and Emma Fehler Quebe. While being raised on the family farm in McGregor, she attended local schools and attended Zion Lutheran Church with her sister, Margaret, and countless extended family members with whom she remained in close contact throughout her life. After a short time at Trinity Lutheran College in Sequin, Geneva attended North Texas State University, now the University of North Texas, where she completed her degree in elementary education and met the love of her life Robert "Pucker" Barse Jr. Geneva and Pucker were married on August 16, 1952 at Zion Lutheran in McGregor. The couple moved to Fort Worth to begin their long and happy life together. Geneva taught in the Fort Worth public schools until they began their family where her focus became raising her boys, supporting her husband's burgeoning career, and developing a vast circle of lifelong friendships that they maintained with Geneva's generous gift of hospitality. Geneva and Pucker spent 11 years living in Geneva, Ill. where they met wonderful friends and continued their love of playing the game of golf. After returning to Fort Worth in 1984, she enjoyed participating in many flighted Ft. Worth country club tournaments and did well! Upon their return to Fort Worth, Geneva began a long and dedicated stint as a volunteer at Cook Children's Hospital where she served on the Woman's Board. Her fellow board members held her in high esteem as their "Bright Light" and said of her, "Geneva was an inspiration to everyone on the Cook Children's Woman's Board. She rarely missed a board meeting and attended regularly even as a sustaining member." For many years she served as a volunteer at the information desk and the gift shop. After decades of service to the hospital and nearly 5000 thousand volunteer hours, Geneva was named the prestigious, Cook Children's Lifetime Achievement Volunteer of the Year Award in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years, Robert P. Barse Jr., and her sister. SURVIVORS: In addition to her sons, Bill Barse and his wife, Karen of Aledo, and Clay Barse of Dallas, Geneva was grandmother of Isabelle and Alden Barse.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019