Genna Edmonds BURLESON--Genna Edmonds passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 77 MEMORIAL SERVICE: is pending at Sullivan Funeral Home, Vernon, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in Genna's honor to the First Christian Church in Burleson or to area animal rescue and/or service agencies or to Altzheimer's research/support agencies. Genna was born in Quanah, Texas to Robert and Athekla Hamilton on November 3, 1942 joining an older brother John. Genna completed her public-school education in Quanah and graduated in 1961. She was an active member of the First Christian Church, where she served as organist during her junior and senior high school years. She then went on to complete her bachelor's degree in education at Texas Christian University in 1966 and married Richard Edmonds, also from Quanah on July 30, 1966. She later completed her master's degree in educational supervision and administration at Texas Woman's University in 1978. Genna began her 48-year career in education by working first as an English teacher in the Quanah Public Schools, where she worked from August 1966 to January of 1968 when she and Richard moved to Fort Worth. She then became employed by the Fort Worth ISD, where she worked for 46 years in various positions including teacher, instructional specialist, instructional coordinator, director, and executive director. Most of her educational work centered on developing and supervising instructional programs for limited-English-proficient students. Most notable among her accomplishments were the establishment of the special Language Center programs and the establishment of the International Newcomer Academy, with both programs receiving national recognition for quality and sustainability as model programs for recent immigrant students. During her career, Genna served in leadership roles in various professional organizations and served on numerous districts, regional, and state committees involved in educational decision making. In 1986 the couple moved to Burleson, where they subsequently became members of the First Christian Church. Genna was an active member of the church and served as organist and keyboardist for several years. Genna "permanently" retired from Fort Worth ISD in August of 2014, after having retired in 2003 and then having returned to work with FWISD to provide leadership for ESI/bilingual initiatives for an additional 11 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Athekla Hamilton. SURVIVORS: Genna is survived by her husband, Richard Edmonds of the home; brother, John Hamilton (Sharon) of Fort Worth; two nieces, Elaine Hamilton (Sara) of Austin, Anna Moschos (Jason) of Plano; great niece, Annabelle Moschos of Plano. Genna Edmonds is also survived by her Brother-in-law and sister -in-law, Jim and Linda Edmonds of Iowa Park; niece, Janna McSpadden and husband Steve of Quanah, Texas; and Joe Jim Edmonds of Wichita Falls, along with a host of great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. He will be dearly missed by all. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.