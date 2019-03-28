|
|
Gennie M. James FORT WORTH -- Gennie M. James a retired teacher in the FWISD made a peaceful on Monday March 25, 2019 Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday at Johnson Street Christ Holy Sanctified Church 4954 Ramey Ave. Bishop Vernon James pastor, celebrant. Interment: Monday 9:15 a.m. in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Friends may visit Mrs. James as she slumbers at Serenity Funerals and Cremations Friday, Noon- 5 p.m. and at her beloved church 7-8 p.m. Obituary Text: Survivors: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, her loving and devoted husband W.C. James Jr., daughters Therssa James and Jennifer James, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives, dear friends and the Johnson Street Church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019