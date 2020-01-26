Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Gennifer Maurine Tokheim

Gennifer Maurine Tokheim Obituary
Gennifer Maurine Tokheim GRANBURY--Gennifer Maurine Tokheim, 59, passed away peacefully after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Dedicate your donation in memory of Gennifer Tokheim. www.give.ocrahope.org Gennifer was born in Fort Worth on Jan. 27, 1960. She was a longtime resident of Fort Worth, and a graduate of Arlington Heights High School. The most important things to Gennifer were family and friends. Gennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents. SURVIVORS: Husband, Howard Tokheim; son, Alan Tokheim; mother, Joan Gordon Traver; father, Tommy Gordon and wife, Penny; brothers, Greg Gordon and wife, Elva, and Robert Smith and wife, Kally; niece, Kaylee Williams and husband, Colt; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
