George Cates Fowler Jr. WEATHERFORD--George Cates Fowler Jr., 76, of Weatherford passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Weatherford after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 1602 South Main St. in Weatherford with Pastor Danny Couch officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 1602 South Main St., Weatherford, TX 76086. George was born March 6, 1943, in Portsmouth, Va., to George C. Fowler Sr. and Vera Barefoot Fowler. He grew up in Bartlett, Texas, where he was active in church, sports, and scouts earning the prestigious Eagle Scout award. He was blessed with many extended Fowler family members with whom he shared wonderful memories and adventures from his earliest childhood through to his last days. After graduating as valedictorian of his class, George attended the University of Texas at Austin where he met lifelong friends as a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He graduated with honors and continued his studies at UT Austin where he earned his MBA. He remained an avid Longhorn fan throughout his life. George married Rubette Talasek in 1965, and after he received his MBA, they moved to New York where he had been selected as one of five executive interns to spend a year in New York City. That began what would become a 44-year career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin. After the internship, they moved with their infant son, Rhett, to Claremont, Calif., where George became the business director in the Pomona, Calif., division of General Dynamics for 14 years. He also taught business classes at the college level during that time. George, Rubette, and Rhett joyfully welcomed Blane and then Brooke to the family while they lived in California. When his children wanted to play on the local soccer association teams, George volunteered to coach and found a lifelong passion. In 1982 George and the family moved to Weatherford where he continued to work as business director at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin until his retirement in December 2011. The company recognized George numerous times for his dedication to excellence and for his community service work. George's love of soccer was contagious in Weatherford where he coached, mentored, organized, refereed, and inspired others to do the same for the Weatherford Soccer Association. He enjoyed serving on the Referee Committee of the North Texas State Soccer Board and being the voice from the press box for Weatherford High School soccer games for many years. His efforts were acknowledged through multiple awards and recognitions, including the Weatherford Soccer Association dedicating the George Fowler Field at Cartwright Park in his honor. George was a longtime member of Central Christian Church where his strong bass voice graced the choir for many years. George's love of music ran deep, and he was known for his varied taste and extensive music collection. He also had a passion for cars, including hot rods, hot wheels, and sports cars, often taking his children to the drag races and to see the funny cars while in California. George most enjoyed being a father and "Popi," and considered himself blessed beyond measure to watch his children and grandchildren enjoy whatever sparked their interest. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Rubette, his wife of 54 years; his children, son, Rhett (Gwen) Fowler of Weatherford, son, Blane (Natalie) Fowler of Issaquah, Wash., and daughter, Brooke (Tim) Sulahian of Melrose, Mass.; his grandchildren, Jaden, Lily, Sam, Jack, Peter, and Lucy; and many extended family and friends. George's family is grateful for the kindness and respect shown to their husband, father and Popi by the caregivers at Martin Crest; and they deeply appreciate the team from Solaris Hospice for their gentle guidance and loving assistance with George's care.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019