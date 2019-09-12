Home

George Clifton Henthorn FORT WORTH -- George Clifton Henthorn, 45 passed away September 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m., September 14, 2019 at Blue 32 Bar and Grill, 1201 Longhorn Road, Ft. Worth, Texas, 76179. There is a Facebook invite through his Home page. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the care of Cliff's son, Jordan. GoFundMe account: Cliffs of Steel Medical and Family Expenses at www.gofundme.com. There is an account established, so if you would like to donate by check or cash, please contact Jana or Tamara Henthorn, or Chris Brown. Cliff is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sue Chandler, George Sims, Irene Harper and father, Bobby Henthorn. SURVIVORS: his Mother, Jana; son, Jordan; sister, Tamara and wife, Lacy Johnson; brother, Chris Brown and wife, Elizabeth; niece, Lexi; nephew, Jackson; and great-nephew, Dawsyn; grandmother, Jessie Bransom; numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Extended Family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019
