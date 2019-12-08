|
|
George Duane Smith PANTEGO--George Duane Smith, 90, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, took his last breath on earth and opened his eyes in the glory of heaven on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at an Arlington hospice. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m., at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. Interment: St. Francis Cremains Garden at the church. Reception following the services at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2625 S Cooper St., Arlington, Texas. Duane was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Meadville, Pa. He graduated from Alliance College in Pennsylvania and went on to receive his MBA from Pepperdine University in California. He worked at RCA in New Jersey, Ohio and California. He also worked at Ling Temco Vought in Anaheim, Calif., before transferring to LTV in Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1969. Soon after that, he moved to Vought Heritage Helicopters/Aerospatiale Helicopters from where he retired in 1991 as Director of Business Planning and Cash Management. Outside of work, Duane served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for eight years and was a 15-year member of the U.S. Jaycees where he served as a state officer in New Jersey and a national director in both Ohio and California. During his final year, he was the national membership chairman. Duane served eight years as a councilman in Pantego and was named mayor pro tem in 2009 and 2010. Duane was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a past Deputy Grand Knight and Past President for the St. Jude Organization of Arlington, Council #6269, where he was a charter member and a fourth-degree Knight. Duane was a patron life member of the NRA, a life member of the Texas State Rifle Association, past president of Dallas Woods and Waters Club, past president and life member of Arlington Sportsman's Club, past president of the Arlington Serra Club and past member of Mensa and was an active Knight Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. His heart's desire was to serve others in his church. Being an active member in St. Maria Goretti, he served as a eucharistic minister to those who were unable to travel to church until he was hospitalized on Nov. 17, 2019. Duane was an avid racquetball player and was ranked fourth in the nation in his age bracket in 2001. He loved to hunt and fish; as well as, teach concealed handgun classes and hunter education courses. Duane's life principle was: "If you can't afford to pay for it now, do without it until you can pay for it." SURVIVORS: His wife of 68 years, Ida; sons, David Duane of Arlington, Douglas Matthew and wife, Diana, of Arlington, Daniel Scott and wife, Susan, of Crowley, Texas; daughters, Deborah Ann O'dell and husband, Chris, of Arlington, Diane Marie Tejeda and husband, Pedro, of Arlington, Mary Denise Gentile and husband, Jim, of Arlington; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren plus three more due soon.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019