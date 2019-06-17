|
|
George E. Lawhon Jr. HALTOM CITY--George E. Lawhon Jr., 76, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Fort Worth. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. George was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Fort Worth to Mary and George E. Lawhon Sr. He was good at engineering and designing mechanical devices to make engines better. He was a great manager of people in his job as general manager of A & B Equipment, where he worked for 40 years. George was a member of Prayer of Faith Temple. George was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lawhon; a daughter, Rhonda Lawhon; and his parents. SURVIVORS: Son, Daniel Lawhon; granddaughter, Danielle; and brother, Charles Lawhon.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 17, 2019