Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for George Lawhon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Lawhon Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George E. Lawhon Jr. Obituary
George E. Lawhon Jr. HALTOM CITY--George E. Lawhon Jr., 76, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Fort Worth. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. George was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Fort Worth to Mary and George E. Lawhon Sr. He was good at engineering and designing mechanical devices to make engines better. He was a great manager of people in his job as general manager of A & B Equipment, where he worked for 40 years. George was a member of Prayer of Faith Temple. George was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lawhon; a daughter, Rhonda Lawhon; and his parents. SURVIVORS: Son, Daniel Lawhon; granddaughter, Danielle; and brother, Charles Lawhon.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now