|
|
George Earl Brown WHITE SETTLEMENT -- George Earl Brown passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. VISITATION: 1 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. George was born May 23, 1929, in Keokuk, Iowa to Paul William Brown and Addella Grace Newcomb. He was born and raised in Iowa, but he came to Texas in his early 20s and never left. He met his wife, Sophia Parker at Convair, where they both worked and they married in Fort Worth on Sept 21, 1952. After spending two years in the Army, they moved to White Settlement, where they raised their children and spent most of their lives. In his later years, he took care of Sophia, who by then suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, until her death in 2013. George was preceded in death by his wife, Sophia Parker Brown; sons, Norman Alan Brown and Glenn Arthur Brown. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Lesley Sebastian and husband, Mike; grandsons, Robert Alex Sebastian and his significant other, Rocio Rangel, Stephen Sebastian and wife, Lux, Jacob Brown and Aaron Brown; granddaughters, Amber Brown, Kristine Brown and her significant other, Aaron Wilson; one great-granddaughter, Sasha Brown; one brother, Patrick Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019