George Edward Gafford FORT WORTH -- George Edward Gafford transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. SERVICES: There will be a family visitation on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home. The family also invites guests to pay their respects on Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity or church. George was born January 5, 1936 to Cleveland and Georgia Gafford. He grew up in Ruston, La. and surrounding areas. George spent his high school years in Idabel, Okla. and was a member of the Booker T. Washington Wildcats football team that won the 1953 Oklahoma State football championship. In 1955, George joined the US Navy and served on the USS ARNEB. After leaving the Navy, George married Joann White in 1958 and they settled in Ruston, La.. They shared 57 years of marriage before Joann's death in March, 2015. George worked for South Central Bell / AT&T and retired from AT&T in 1991. He then started a car cleaning and detail business which he ran as long as his health allowed. After the death of his wife, George moved to Fort Worth to be near his immediate family. In Fort Worth, he attended the Como Senior Citizen Center until his health declined. George was a member of the St. Mary Baptist Church in Ruston, La. and a deacon there for more than 35 years. He remained a Christian believer until his death and would often say, "God has been good to me!". In addition to his wife, George was preceded in death by a sister, Cleathel Leichman. SURVIVORS: He leaves to mourn: daughter, Shelia Gafford (Ron) Harris, Fort Worth; son, Gerald (Ginger) Gafford, Sr., Dallas; grandchildren, Sherritta Harris, Ronald Harris, Jr., Breena Harris, Gerald Jay Gafford, Jr. and Gabrielle Gafford; sisters, Inez Samuels and Connie Dancer, Dallas; brothers, Cleveland Gafford Jr., Dallas and Cleophis Gafford, Oklahoma City; godchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2020