George Edward Wells

George Edward Wells Obituary
George Edward Wells ARLINGTON--George Edward Wells, 70, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. George was born in Hot Springs, Ark., on Aug. 25, 1949, to Cecil and Alyne Wells. He grew up in Sanger, Texas, graduated from Sanger High School in 1967, and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas. George was a loving and devoted grandfather (G-Dad) and a good friend to many. He loved music, sports, his dogs, and spending time with his friends and family. George was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel Wells; former wife, Holly Wells Thomas; and wife, Vickie Wells. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Jimmy Wells and daughter-in-law, Katy; his grandchildren, Whitney, Wylie, and Wesley Wells; sister, Merri McReynolds and brother-in-law, Wesley; his brother, James (Dude) Wells and sister-in-law, Jon Ann; sister, Beth Souleret; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
