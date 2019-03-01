George Graham Fletcher NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- George Fletcher, husband, father, grandfather and fisherman, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 27, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas. SERVICE: A graveside Burial Service will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville on Friday, March 1. A memorial service and Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, March 2 at St Luke's United Methodist Church, 3200 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, Texas. Born in Milwaukee, Wisc., George was stationed in North Texas as an Air Force Flight Mechanic during the Korean War. It was there that he met the woman that he would later marry, Mary Clydene Harris. After an honorable discharge, George and Clydene would remain in Fort Worth and raise two children, Deborah and Michael. For over 30 years, George enjoyed a rich and varied career working as an accountant, traffic manager and comptroller for RE Sweeney Lumber, Monnig's Department Stores and DalWorth Shippers Association. In the decade or more that George spent at each of these employers, he developed several life-long friends and he earned the respect of many more. Retirement offered George ample opportunity to enjoy traveling, fishing, photography and watching his grandson's musical talents grow. SURVIVORS: George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clydene; his daughter; Deborah Dacy and husband, Calvin, his son; Michael and wife, Chris and his grandson; Sean Dacy and his wife, Brittany.



