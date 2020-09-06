1/
George Grigsby
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Grigsby
October 28, 1951 - August 16, 2020
Fort Worth , Texas - George Edward Grigsby, 68, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Fort Worth. He is survived by his sister, Rosalind Grigsby-Brown; niece, Kyna Grigsby-Eberhardt; nephews, Christopher Grigsby and Jonathan Johnson; great-nephew, Kyle Warner; and close family friends. Born and raised in Fort Worth, the son of Mary Clarke Grigsby and Gladstone Grigsby, he was an avid reader and scholar, and a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. Although a very private person, Mr. Grigsby was known for always helping people in the neighborhood with projects in their homes. Mr. Grigsby will have a private inurnment at Laurel Land Memorial Park, where his mother, Mary Clarke Grigsby and his sister, Gwinlyn Grigsby are interred.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved