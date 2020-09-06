George Grigsby
October 28, 1951 - August 16, 2020
Fort Worth , Texas - George Edward Grigsby, 68, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Fort Worth. He is survived by his sister, Rosalind Grigsby-Brown; niece, Kyna Grigsby-Eberhardt; nephews, Christopher Grigsby and Jonathan Johnson; great-nephew, Kyle Warner; and close family friends. Born and raised in Fort Worth, the son of Mary Clarke Grigsby and Gladstone Grigsby, he was an avid reader and scholar, and a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. Although a very private person, Mr. Grigsby was known for always helping people in the neighborhood with projects in their homes. Mr. Grigsby will have a private inurnment at Laurel Land Memorial Park, where his mother, Mary Clarke Grigsby and his sister, Gwinlyn Grigsby are interred.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.