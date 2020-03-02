|
George H. Sullivan FORT WORTH--George Harris Sullivan died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church with a reception following at the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ducks Unlimited at ducks.org, or First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. George was born June 26, 1931, in Corsicana. He and his twin sister, Louise, were the fourth and fifth children of John Henry Sullivan and Irma Louise Galloway Sullivan. George was the valedictorian of his class at Corsicana High School. He received his BA and MA in Chemistry from the University of Texas in 1952 where he was a member of SAE, Silver Spurs, Phi Beta Kappa and Naval ROTC. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-55 in Korea aboard the USS Boxer. In 1954 George married Mary Morgan Glass. She was from Marlin, and they had met at Presbyterian church camp as teenagers, reconnecting at The University of Texas. George graduated from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1959 and completed his medical residency in Dallas in 1965 as well. At that time, George and Mary Morgan moved to Fort Worth, where he began his practice of obstetrics and gynecology. He retired in 1996. George was committed to his profession at many levels, from teaching new procedures to colleagues, to serving the Tarrant County Medical Society as president and chairing the Board of Censors and the Grievance Committee. He was also president of the Texas Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and president of the Fort Worth chapter of the . In addition, he devoted his time to the Gladney Center for Adoption and Planned Parenthood. George was a staunch lifelong Presbyterian. He and Mary Morgan have been members at First Presbyterian of Fort Worth since 1965. He was extremely devoted to serving his church in any way possible, including as an elder and as chair of the trustees. He initiated the First Response committee at the church, chaired several other committees and served on two Pastor Nominating Committees. George was also very committed to the Medical Benevolence Foundation, a worldwide medical mission program originating with the Presbyterian Church USA, for which he served as a trustee. George was an avid bird hunter and fisherman. He was never happier than organizing and sharing these experiences across North and South America with his family and friends, and with members of the Fort Worth Club Outdoor Sports Club. He and Mary Morgan have been enthusiastic supporters of the arts in Fort Worth, especially the FW Symphony, the Van Cliburn, and the Arts Council. Other memberships include the Central Association of OBGYN, Texas Surgical Society, and director at Citizens National Bank. George was intelligent, humble, hard-working, and disciplined. He loved to entertain and had a jovial sense of humor. He provided a wonderful life for his family, including marvelous opportunities for travel, education, and other experiences. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mary Morgan; daughter, Judith Sullivan Kinser and husband, Kevin; son, George Morgan Sullivan and wife, Gigi; grandchildren, Jonathan Sullivan and wife, Kacee, Shea Kinser and fiance, Austin Powell, Bailey Peresh and husband, Logan, Owen Kinser; great-grandson, Lincoln Peresh; sister, Louise Yancey and husband, Jim; brother-in-law, Cecil R. Glass; many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 2, 2020