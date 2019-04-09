|
George Kirkpatrick WEATHEFORD--George Kirkpatrick, 87, of Weatherford, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 6, 2019. VISITATION: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Galbreaith-Pickard in Weatherford, Texas. The funeral will follow immediately after at 2 p.m. in the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Interment: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Memory Gardens. SURVIVORS: His wife, Myrna; daughters, Linda Rogers (and Monty) of Weatherford and Sandra Kirkpatrick of Weatherford; son, Richard Kirkpatrick (and Cheryl) of Spring; grandchildren, Tammy Unangst (and Richard), Tiffani Roland (and Keith), Nathan Flowers, Raymond Flowers, Justin Flowers, Heather (and James) Cantu, Jason Bratcher, Cody (and Frances) Kirkpatrick and Kady Kirkpatrick; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019