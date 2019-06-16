George M. Graves FORT WORTH--George M. Graves, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Worth. INTERMENT: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Worship and Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. All are invited. A reception will be held in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood following the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID; James L. West Alzheimer's Center, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth; or the . George was born Aug. 25, 1924, in Fort Worth to Edith and Ellery Graves. He graduated from Paschal High School and Texas A&M University. During World War II, he was a flight instructor in the Army Air Corps. He was active in various business enterprises in Fort Worth for over 60 years, most notably as a real estate broker and builder. His abiding faith in Jesus Christ led him, along with his wife Meredith, to begin a singles ministry, Icthus2, at McKinney Memorial Bible Church, where he was also a deacon and elder. He founded The Mission Link, a nonprofit ministry dedicated to providing aviation support to overseas Christian missions, and he and Meredith participated in frequent mission trips, especially to the Dominican Republic. A devoted husband and father, George had a fabulous sense of humor, and enjoyed flying, painting and travel. He invested his life in caring for family, friends and acquaintances. Even during his final illness, he demonstrated abundant gratitude and was an encouragement to everyone with whom he interacted. The family would like to thank George's caregivers over the last five years, both at home and at the James L. West Center, for their love and care. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Meredith; his brother, Wallace; and his daughter, Wendy Kent Churchill. SURVIVORS: Son, Peter Graves of Austin, Texas, and his wife, Alexine; daughter, Amy Graves of Irving, Texas; grandchildren, Hallie Graves of Austin, Texas, Peter Graves Jr. of Chicago, Ill, and his wife, Carmen, Sam Graves of Tulsa, Okla., and his wife, Jordan, Emma Graves of Austin, Texas, and Kent Churchill of Fort Worth, Texas, and his wife, Whitney; sisters-in-law, Charmagne Williams of Gardnerville, Nev., and Ann Williams of Westminster, Calif.; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.



