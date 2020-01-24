|
George Mathew Christ, Jr, FORT WORTH -- George Mathew Christ, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning January 19, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 12 p.m., Fri., Jan. 24. Rosary: 11:15 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church, 720 S. Floyd Rd., Richardson. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Visiting Nurses Association (https://vnatexas.org/). George was born in Rochester, New York on October 17, 1930 to Marie and George Christ, Sr. He was a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 60 years. Much of George's life was spent on the golf course. His father, George, Sr., was a professional golfer at the Country Club of Rochester. George, Jr. was a successful amateur golfer, an alumni of St. Bonaventure University's golf team, a member of the Marine Corps. golf squad and club champion at Canyon Creek Country Club in Richardson for numerous years. He last played just 8 weeks before his passing. His first job moved him to Dallas and he later formed his own company, Rice Christ, Inc. in 1967 with his partner John Rice (deceased). His son, Terry, still runs RCI today and just celebrated 52 years in business. George married Anne Elizabeth Gawer (deceased) in 1956, and together they had six children, George III (Lori) Christ, Barbara Christ, Terance (Darcy) Christ, Julie (Scott) Christ-Gurley, Thomas Christ and Johnny Christ. They shared 57 years together. George had 8 grandchildren who were the highlight of his life: Lauren, Caroline, Madison, George IV, Jacquelyn, Christian, Evan and Ryan. He was very involved with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fort Worth, serving as an ecumenical minister for 20 years. Prior to this, he was one of the founding parishioners of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Richardson, where he served on the Church and School Boards. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Anne, his parents and three sisters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020