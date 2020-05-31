George Michael Nunnally
George Michael Nunnally ARLINGTON--George Michael Nunnally, "Mike," 72, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. ENTOMBMENT: Mike will be entombed at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mike was born Nov. 7, 1947, in Phillips, Texas He was drafted into the Army in 1969. After a honorable discharge, he had a long career as a manager in the financial industry. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Claude and Patricia Nunnally; his brother, Paul Nunnally; and his son, Ian Nunnally. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Lance Nunnally; grandchildren, Nick and Rachel; nephews, Quinn Nunnally and Jason Nunnally; nieces, Courtney Nunnally and Alanna Nunnally' along with friends and extended family.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
