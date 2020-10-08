George Mitcham
February 1, 1928 - October 5, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Fort Worth, TX – George Mitcham, 92, born Feb. 1, 1928, passed from this life on Oct. 5. A native of Ft. Worth, George grew up on the East Side, graduating from Poly High School in 1945, where he met his wife of 73 years, Kathryn Watson Mitcham. George graduated from TCU in 1948, where he was a football letterman under Coach Dutch Meyer, and earned a degree in commercial art and education. George continued his support for TCU, as he and Kathryn were staples in the football stands, missing only one game in 35 years. George was devoted not only to his family, but to an extended family of numerous students, players and friends. He coached football and track and taught in FWISD for 37 years, at Poly High, Elder Middle, and Eastern Hills High, and served as vice principal at Southwest High School, retiring in 1985. Always outgoing with a teasing sense of humor, George loved telling jokes and making connections with young people, former students and adults throughout the city. George was an avid fisherman, enjoying the family farm in Weatherford, TX, but especially loving his annual summer vacations to Lake City, CO. George was a talented artist whose paintings range from rural countrysides to mountainscapes to modern design. He was also deeply committed to his faith throughout his life, serving as deacon, Sunday School teacher, committee member and volunteer. "Coach Mitcham" will be greatly missed by many who loved, respected and were influenced by him. George is survived by his wife, Kathryn; son, Michael and wife, Renee; daughter, Kathy Tucker and husband, Bart; grandchildren: Brian Tucker and wife, Kristian and great-grandson, Brock; Clara Mitcham; Kaitlyn Espinosa and husband, Brandon; Laura Brown and husband, Derek; and Hannah Mitcham. Private ceremony at Shannon-Rose Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Alzheimer's Association
., Central Texas Chapter or Sagamore Baptist Church, Fort Worth.