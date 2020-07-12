George Neely FORT WORTH--George Neely passed into eternity Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a long and painful battle with circulation issues. SERVICE: A family burial will be held t 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, followed by barbecue for all friends at noon at the old Neely home, 2316 Tremont, Fort Worth. George was born in Fort Worth to Ralph and Lucy Neely. After graduating from AHHS, where he excelled at track, he attended TCU. He graduated with a business degree and embarked on a long career in wholesale clothing, based in Houston. George was an honest, loyal, independent man, who loved to hunt, fish, and root for all TCU sports. SURVIVORS: Niece, Michele Trachy of Birmingham; nephew, Scott Neely of Honolulu; and very special friend and neighbor, Mahvash Michelle Thomason.