George Randolph "Randy" Ausmus FORT WORTH--George Randolph "Randy" Ausmus passed from this life to glory on Satruday, Jan. 4, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturda, Feb. 22, 2020, at Ridglea Christian Church, 6720 W. Elizabeth Lane, Fort Worth, Texas. His remains were donated by prior arrangement to the University of North Texas Health Science Center. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be made to . Randy was born April 18, 1939, in Nashville, Tenn., the son of George and Roberta Ausmus. When he was 12, Randy' family moved to Texas, where he resided the rest of his life. A loyal and enthusiastic alumnus of Texas Christian University, he supported his alma mater by charitable gift annuities, primarily for the benefit of the School of Education. He had a keen interest in sports and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, achieving the status of Grand Master. Several of his cousins and his close friend, Wayne Esslinger, continued to care for and support him throughout his illness. SURVIVORS: He is survived by cousins, Cindy Spear of Burleson, Dick Thackston of San Antonio, Bill Thackston of Sandy Springs, Ga., Bettye Westermann of Nashville, Tenn., Tom Thackston of Memphis, Tenn., and Patricia Briggs of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020