Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
More Obituaries for George Martin
George Raymond Martin


1943 - 2020
George Raymond Martin Obituary
George Raymond Martin HUDSON OAKS--George Raymond Martin, 76, of Hudson Oaks passed away early Friday, April 3, 2020, at a Weatherford medical city. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. George was born May 23, 1943, in Freeport, Texas. He was one of two children born to Raymond and Mary Martin. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On Aug. 13, 1965, George married Carolyn Roberts, and together had two sons, Craig and Scot. He worked for over 34 years at Lockheed-Martin working in special projects. Additionally, he worked for 28 years as a city councilman and mayor pro-tem for the City of Hudson Oaks. George could "fix anything" and enjoyed working and tinkering in his shop. Most of all, George will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and his family. George was preceded in death by his parents SURVIVORS: George is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sons, Craig and Scot (Holli) Martin; his grandsons, Collin and Conner Martin; his sister, Ruth Ann Hartness; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Buddy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
