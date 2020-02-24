|
|
George Robert Studdard BENBROOK-George Robert Studdard, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in Benbrook. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. George was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Strawn, Texas, to George Browning Studdard and Rita Marie Boffo Studdard. The family moved to Fort Worth 1933 when the Texas Pacific Oil Company moved its headquarters there. A Paschal High School and TCU graduate, George earned the Bachelor of Music degree in 1954. He played violin then viola in the Fort Worth Symphony, Fort Worth Opera Orchestra and Casa Manana. In 1947 he began working at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in the advertising department. Later, he became the manager of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Employees Credit Union and retired in 1992. George attained the rank of sergeant first class in the 2nd Armored Division stationed in Germany as part of the Army of the Occupation 1951-1953. George married JoAnn Boles Dec. 24, 1949. They had known each other since they were 13 years old and had a wonderful life together until her passing in 2016. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their care in George's last weeks. George was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; and brother, Joseph Anthony Studdard. SURVIVORS: Son, Gary Robert Studdard and his wife, Margie Field, of Cleburne; daughter, Suzanne Ryals; and grandchildren, twins, Hayden Patrick Ryals and Van Christian Ryals of Moore, Okla., Thomas Nathan Studdard of Fort Worth, Molly Abigail Studdard; Thomas and Molly's mother, Suzy Studdard of Rowlett; brother-in-law, Walter Boles; and nephews, Michael and David Boles.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2020