George Ryan Mercer
1941 - 2020
George Ryan Mercer DALLAS--George Ryan Mercer was born Aug. 18, 1941, to Blanche J. Mercer and went to his heavenly home to serve the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 78. George was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche J. Mercer, and brother, Thomas Wayne Mercer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara J. Bond Mercer; sons, Michael Ryan Mercer and wife, Mary Mercer, of North Richland Hills, Douglas Keith Mercer of Dallas; grandson, Jeremy C. Mercer and children of Mineola; Angela Reaves of Tyler; nephew, Christopher Mercer of Spring Branch; niece, Paula Mercer Cunningham and husband, John, and daughter Taylor, of Mexico, Mo.; stepgrandchildren, Cristiano Sanchez and Lucas Sanchez of Fort Worth. George loved fishing, hunting, camping and having family outings. He very proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. George was a wonderful loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by so many family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home, 2951 S Belt Line Road, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75052, 972-975-5000.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home
2951 S. Belt Line Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
9729755000
