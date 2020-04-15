|
|
George Sylvester Chapple III FORT WORTH--George Sylvester Chapple III passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. VIEWING: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his precious memories, mother, Helen Rose Chapple; Tonika King Goerner (Larry); siblings, Yolanda Chapple Munson (Levi Jr.), Debra Chapple Lenford and Cheryl Chapple Combs (Paul Sr.); an a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020