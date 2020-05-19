George W. Larkin HURST--George W. Larkin, husband, father, uncle, brother, papa and friend to many, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Family graveside service in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville. Celebration of Life: Pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Philip Presbyterian Church, Hurst, Texas, Missions Program. Celebrating in his home with family and friends was always George's favorite pastime. He served as deacon and elder at St. Philip Presbyterian Church in Hurst. George loved his church family, and church activities such as, organizing Bible group activities, and a member of Dibs, Mariners, and monthly men's lunch group. George enjoyed painting but really enjoyed sharing his art through sending cards. George loved to laugh and make others laugh. He loved hard, gave freely and enjoyed life to its fullest. SURVIVORS: His wife, Lee; children, Rodger (Robin), Lisa (Tim); sister, Alma; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one nephew; and two nieces.