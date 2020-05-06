George W. Slaughter ARLINGTON--George W. Slaughter of Arlington, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 1, 2020. He lived his 85 years with gentleness, kindness and faith. VISITATION: 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Fielder Church in Arlington with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside service: 1 p.m. in Moore Memorial Gardens. Live streaming of Friday's service will be available for those who are unable to attend. To view, click the link: https://boxcast.tv/view/george-slaughter-memorial-b8oci0t5f37qcnydkkmz MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following organizations he gave so much of his time and resources to: Mission Arlington at www.missionarlington.org or to Metroplex Women's Clinic at www.metroplexwomensclinic.com. George was born in 1934 in Beaumont, Texas, to Reverend Earl and Eletha May Slaughter. He grew up in Beaumont, and Fort Worth and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1952, graduating from Texas Tech University in 1956, with a petroleum engineering degree. His high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Davidson, became his wife in 1957. The young couple moved to Petersburg, Va., where George served in the United States Army. The family then returned to Texas and lived in numerous small towns settling in Arlington in 1980. George was a wonderful husband to Barbara for 62 happy years. Together they raised two children, David and Julia. They attended Fielder Church where George served as a deacon since 1980. His career in the oil industry included long stints with Texaco and Southland Royalty. He then took a job with Hunt Oil, eventually serving as general manager of their Yemen operation. He and Barbara resided in Yemen for six years, then returned to their home in Arlington. Throughout his entire adult life, George taught Sunday School to all ages and lived a life worthy of his calling as a follower of Jesus Christ. There is no doubt he was welcomed into the arms of his Savior with these words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Alice Slaughter; and his beloved son, David Wilson Slaughter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara Slaughter; his daughter, Julia Kronenberger and her husband, Drew Kronenberger; grandchildren, Kristin Kronenberger and Kevin Kronenberger; sisters, Earline Brown and Laurel Rockwell; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.