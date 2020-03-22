|
|
George Willard Reid Jr. FORT WORTH--George Willard Reid Jr., 71, of Fort Worth passed away peacefully with his son by his side, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Suggested to Community Healthcare of Texas (Community Hospice of Texas), downtown in the James L. West Alzheimer Center, 1111 Summit Ave., 4th. Floor, Fort Worth, TX 76104. George was born in Atlanta, Ga., on July 3, 1948. He enlisted in the Marines in 1968 and was honorably discharged with a rank of sergeant. George graduated from the University of Oklahoma and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He was married to Silvia on March 14, 2012, in Eureka Springs, Ark. He retired from the Fort Worth ISD as environmental manager. He was a member of the Resource Conservation Council of Governments of North Central Texas. George enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, and riding his Harley. He had a passion for history and geography. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Willard Reid Sr. and Barbara Ricks. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Silvia Gonzales Rodriguez Reid; son, Anthony S. Reid; stepson, Daniel Rodriguez Jr.; siblings, Judy Reid, Andrew Reid, and Carter Reid; Ed and Pamela Maguire and sons, Martin and Maxwell; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020