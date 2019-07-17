Georgia Anne Bowdre FORT WORTH--Georgia Anne Bowdre, 75, of Fort Worth passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 with her family at her side. Georgia was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Thomas Bowdre and Anne Grammer Bowdre. Georgia married Monte Reeser, and they celebrated two years of marriage together. Georgia was a 1961 graduate of Folsom High School in California. Georgia was very involved with her classmates, even after graduating. She always kept in touch with a phone call or card, and even helped with the class reunions. In her spare time, Georgia enjoyed antiquing, being a foodie, hot rods and classic cars, and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys. Georgia and her husband also enjoyed their many trips together in their RV. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Albert and Tommy Bowdre. SURVIVORS: Georgia is survived by her husband, Monte; son, Kevin Ozee and wife, Christy, and their children, Tyler and Ryan Ozee; son, Kenny Ozee and wife, Debbie, and their children, Trey and Chase Ozee.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019