Georgia Clay Francis PERRIN--Georgia Clay Francis passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home in Perrin, Texas. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church, Perrin. Burial: Perrin Memorial Gardens. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Perrin Community Church. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Calvin Francis and wife, Karen, of Jacksboro, Debra Tillery and husband, Marion, of Perrin, Eddie Francis and wife, Renee, of Perrin; daughter-in-law, Janice Francis; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Darrell Francis and wife, Cathrine; and sister-in-law, Glenna Davis and Greg Robl.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019