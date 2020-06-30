Georgia Dean Geron Sells
Georgia Dean Geron Sells BURLESON--Georgia Dean Geron Sells, a longtime resident of Burleson, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home by her husband's side. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. prior to service at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua, Texas. Georgia was born March 9, 1947, in Kermit, Texas. She retired after working 28 years for GSA as a contracting officer. She then devoted seven to eight years working with FEMA, where she felt most rewarded. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donny Sells; sister, Susie Mitchell and husband, Gary; son, Jeff Sells and wife, Sylvia; daughter, Tammie Sibley and husband, Dennis; daughter, Pam Sells; grandchildren, Lauren and husband, Shane, Kelsi, Kirsten, Ethan, Sara and Bryanna.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 30, 2020.
