Georgia F. Rich KELLER -- Georgia F. Rich, 92, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. SERVICE: Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m At Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Visitation: Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment following service at Bourland Cemetery. Georgia was born in Arondale, Okla. on June 12, 1926 to George and Lilly Robinson. She moved to West Plains, Mo. at an early age where she spent her childhood and teen-age years. Later in life, Georgia married and moved to Van Buren, Ark. where she spent her young adult life. She moved to Texas in 1963. Georgia spent most of her life raising and loving her six children. She was always there to lend her support whenever it was needed. She loved getting together with family for fish fries, holidays, birthdays and any event that drew the family together. A trip to the local casinos was always a favorite of hers. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David E. Rich; and husband, David A. Rich. SURVIVORS: one sister, Margaret Fox; her children, Carol Baker (Greg), Steve Reese (Linda), Stan Reese, Dan Reese (Donna) and Jon Brackett (Vicki); and numerous Grand, Great-Grand and Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019
