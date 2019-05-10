|
Georgia Hodges Mills ARLINGTON -- Georgia Hodges Mills, of Arlington, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. SERVICE: Funeral service for Georgia will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 3:00PM at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale with interment to follow at Emerald Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 1:00-3:00PM at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. She was preceded in death by her husband William Mills; son Lonnie Mills Sr.; daughter, Chris Adams; and son, Billy Mills Jr. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Laurie "Joey" Golden; son, Jimmy Mills; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019