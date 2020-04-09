|
Georgia Joyce Akers GRAHAM -- Georgia Joyce Akers (she preferred to be called Joyce) passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6th at her home in Graham. SERVICE: Joyce will be laid to rest beside her beloved Billy Fred in Pioneer Cemetery in Graham. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Joyce would want memorials directed to the North Texas Food Bank (www.give.ntfb.org) to aid their support of families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joyce was born on July 9, 1929 in Pampa, Texas to the late Blanche Hamner Harrison and the late Richard Marion Harrison. Joyce and her family moved to Bryson, Texas where she grew up from the age of six onwards. In 1953, she married Graham's Billy Fred Akers. Joyce and Billy Fred stayed in Graham to raise their family, run their oil field supply business, and otherwise enjoy small-town Texas life. Joyce was a beautifully spiritual person who had a gift for making everything around her beautiful too. She loved long road trips, gardening, flowers, interior design, and decorating for all the holidays. Joyce was famous for her impeccable style and grace. She was a beloved wife, mother, and friend who kept those she treasured close to her heart. Joyce was preceded in death by Billy Fred in 2007 after 54 years of marriage; by sons, Richard Bell and David J. Akers; by her sister, Shirley Hall Gibbins. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Suzette Akers, Denton and Lissa Akers and her partner, Kevin Thiemann, Benbrook; granddaughter, Michele Akers Saldivar, San Antonio and her two children; best friends, Mildred Ruth Bruce and Kathy McCain; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Byerly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 9, 2020