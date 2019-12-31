Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel
4941 E. I-20 Frontage R.
Willow Park, TX 76087
(817) 594-2747
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Laverne Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Laverne Harris Obituary
Georgia Laverne Harris AZLE--Georgia Laverne Harris, 76, of Azle passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Oakridge Church of Christ, 4895 I-20 Service Road, Willow Park, Texas, 76087. Burial: later in Reck Cemetery in Wilson, Okla. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Service Road, Willow Park, Texas, 76087. Georgia was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Wilson, Okla. She married Jimmie Harris on Jan. 27, 1963, and together had three sons, Russell Lynn, Joe Darrell, and Scott Allen. Georgia worked for many years as a financial secretary at the Alta Mesa Church of Christ where she was a longtime member. Georgia was a member of Oakridge Church of Christ in Willow Park. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and making jewelry. Most of all, Georgia will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and for being "a friend to many." Georgia was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Georgia is survived by her husband, Jimmie Harris; her sons, Russell Lynn and wife, Robin, of Wills Point, Texas, Joe Darrell and wife, Ann Marie, of Denver, Colo., and Scott Allen and wife, Sherry, of Azle, Texas; her grandchildren, Riley, Hannah, Zachary, and Alyssa Harris; sisters, Shirley and husband, Kenneth McPherson, and Beverly and husband, Tim Cooke.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -