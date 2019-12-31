|
|
Georgia Laverne Harris AZLE--Georgia Laverne Harris, 76, of Azle passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Oakridge Church of Christ, 4895 I-20 Service Road, Willow Park, Texas, 76087. Burial: later in Reck Cemetery in Wilson, Okla. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Service Road, Willow Park, Texas, 76087. Georgia was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Wilson, Okla. She married Jimmie Harris on Jan. 27, 1963, and together had three sons, Russell Lynn, Joe Darrell, and Scott Allen. Georgia worked for many years as a financial secretary at the Alta Mesa Church of Christ where she was a longtime member. Georgia was a member of Oakridge Church of Christ in Willow Park. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and making jewelry. Most of all, Georgia will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and for being "a friend to many." Georgia was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Georgia is survived by her husband, Jimmie Harris; her sons, Russell Lynn and wife, Robin, of Wills Point, Texas, Joe Darrell and wife, Ann Marie, of Denver, Colo., and Scott Allen and wife, Sherry, of Azle, Texas; her grandchildren, Riley, Hannah, Zachary, and Alyssa Harris; sisters, Shirley and husband, Kenneth McPherson, and Beverly and husband, Tim Cooke.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019