Georgia May Stipulkosky TULSA, OKLA.--Georgia May Ballenger Stipulkosky, 93, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. INTERMENT: She was interned in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Georgia was born Nov. 16, 1925, in Picher, Okla., to Harvey and Bertha Smith Ballenger and graduated from Webb City High School. During her childhood she called herself a "tomboy" playing outdoors with her older brother, sliding down chat piles and enjoying a simple life during The Great Depression and World War II. During the later years of the war, she met her husband, Thomas, at a USO dance. They were married after World War II in Webb City, Mo., January 1946. They were married 61 years. Tom and Georgia lived many places following his career with the Missouri Pacific/Union Railroad, starting in Joplin, Mo., and retiring in Fort Worth. Georgia worked as an accountant for various dairies and in public accounting. Georgia enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and gardening. She loved being around people and made friends wherever she went. Always a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Above all, Georgia loved the Lord. Her favorite stories were about things He had done in her, and her family's lives. We know she is having a wonderful time in Heaven with Jesus and family members that went before. SCHAUDT FUNERAL SERVICE Tulsa, Okla., 918-523-5757 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019