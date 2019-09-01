|
|
Georgianna "Jan" Smith POOLVILLE--Georgianna "Jan" Smith, 86, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family when she went to the Lord. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Chapel in Lake Worth. Interment: Poolville Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the , 2630 West Fwy #100, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Jan was a lifelong resident of Poolville. She was the postmaster at Peaster until she retired. Jan was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Kermit. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Gene Sneed of Weatherford; her children, Barry Smith and wife, Tina, of Gunter, Denise Yankie and husband, Jim, of Poolville, and Brian Smith and wife, Paula, of Poolville. She was "GrandJan" to her grandchildren, Brandon Smith, Lacey Yankie, Katy Johnson and husband, Dean, and Carly Johnson and husband, Marcus; and great-grandchild, Wittley Johnson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019