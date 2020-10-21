Gerald Barton McNeill

August 2, 1931 - October 14, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - A committal service will be held at 10: a.m. on October 22, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery for Gerald Barton McNeill under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home. Gerald passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with his best friend and love of his life Wanda Belle McNeill at his side.

He was born in Ben Wheeler, TX on August 2, 1931, to Daniel Shadrach "Shad" McNeill, who owned the Ben Wheeler barbershop and Louise Ione Barton McNeill, an elementary school teacher. Gerald grew up in Ben Wheeler and attended Van High School. Following graduation, he served in the US Air Force for four years stationed in San Antonio. He started at the University of Texas at Austin in 1953 and graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1957. He married Wanda McNeill on December 28, 1956 in Austin, TX.

Gerald loved woodworking and was very skilled, making furniture, bowls and decorative items. He spent many years working in Alaska as a petroleum engineer and had a passion for its wildlife and terrain. Gerald always enjoyed camping and ski trips with family and friends when his sons David and Lynn were growing up. He operated the McNeill family farm in Ben Wheeler, which has been in the McNeill family since before Texas was a state, as a cattle farm. Gerald was full of life, and was known for his good sense of humor, his work ethic, his sense of honor, and his honesty. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Van, TX.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Shad and Ione McNeill.

He is survived by his spouse Wanda McNeill of Fort Worth; his son David McNeill and wife Briana of Royse City; his son Lynn McNeill and husband Torbin McEwen of Austin; his sister Carolyn Strickland of Richardson; his nephew Neill Strickland, wife Zanette and their two daughters Claire and Marisa of Plano; and his granddaughters Sarah McNeill of Los Angeles, CA and Ginah Porter and husband Johnathon of Fayetteville, AR.





