Gerald "Jerry" Claude Montague SOUTHLAKE--Gerald "Jerry" Claude Montague, 86, a retired computer industry executive, died Friday night, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home in Southlake. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at White's Chapel Methodist Church (Grace Chapel). Jerry's ashes will be inurned at the White's Chapel columbarium. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at White's Chapel UMC, 185 S. White's Chapel Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092. Mr. Montague served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1955, after which he enjoyed a 37-year career in the computer industry. During his tenure as a corporate officer for Digital Equipment Corporation, he matriculated from the Harvard Business School executive program. He was an active member of White's Chapel Methodist Church, serving on the administrative board and teaching Bible studies for many years. Jerry's family was the most important part of his life, and he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Montague was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Raine of Salt Lake City, Utah. Jerry was husband to Connie Marks Montague; father of Brian Montague and his wife, Deb, of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Steve Montague and his wife, Janet, of Justin, Texas; grandfather of Dana, Christopher, Lindsey, Alyssa, and Scott Montague.



