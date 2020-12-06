1/1
Gerald D. "Jerry" Musselman
1933 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" D. Musselman
January 25, 1933 - December 1, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Gerald "Jerry" D. Musselman, of Bedford, TX passed away on December 1, 2020. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend to all that knew and loved him. Jerry was born in Norfolk, Nebraska to Ray and Evelyn Musselman. He graduated from Norfolk H.S. and Norfolk Junior College. After the minimum college hours to qualify, he entered U.S. Air Force pilot training in 1953 and served for six years as a cargo pilot. His fiance Betty joined him in Germany where they were married in 1955. They were together for almost 55 years before she passed away in 2010. After Air Force service he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration where he was an air traffic controller, and later a computer specialist. He had resided in the mid-cities area for 57 years. Jerry was a loving husband and good father, and much loved by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors: Children, Sue and husband Jim Creecy, Bill Musselman, Kerri Phillips; Brother, Gale Musselman of Galt, CA; Sister Priscilla Davis of Tracy, CA; Grandchildren, Desha (Creecy) & husband John Schalekamp, Christopher & Haley Creecy, Kaitlyn Phillips, Kelsey Phillips; Greatgrandchildren, Everly, Ellis, and Harper. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
