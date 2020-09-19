Gerald David AdamsSeptember 13, 1956 - September 5, 2020Grapevine, Texas - Born Sept. 13,1956 to Nancy Sue Poole and Gerald D Adams in Longview, Texas. Died Sept. 5, 2020 of Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma in Grapevine, Texas.David, as he was most known, lived in Grapevine most of his adult life. He was a husband, dad, friend, listener, coach and board member of GBSA. He then became President of the Grapevine Youth Baseball association after baseball and softball split up. He held this position for many years as well as coached or helped coach all four of his son's baseball teams, all while co-owning and operating a successful business.David never knew a stranger. He did know hard work and the meaning of Community. He ultimately lived for his family and was happiest when they could all be together.He is survived by his wife Cindy of 37 years; son's James and fiancé Jennifer, Joshua and his wife Keylee, Jordan and Jackson, siblings Danny, Jeremiah and Heather, niece Amanda and her husband Lenny, 6 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, and many other extended family.Celebration of Life will be held at the Trawick Pavilion in Grapevine on Saturday, September 26th at 5pm. Bring your good memories to share with us please. If you cannot join us, please post them to one of us on Facebook or Messenger. We want to know HOW David touched your life – good, bad, funny or sad. We will have note sheets and a memory box for you to share with us your favorite memories of him at the Celebration.Also, join us at dusk to send up lanterns over the ballpark and lake he loved so much. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Huntsman Cancer Center at https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/17369/donate/1
; David had a disease called Gardner's Syndrome / FAP which affected the colon and caused colon cancer. It is a disease he, his brother, niece and 3 oldest sons are all affected by.The family thanks everyone for their condolences.Please see Facebook for any updates.