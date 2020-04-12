|
|
Gerald E. Kimmel FORT WORTH--Gerald E. Kimmel, 82, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Fort Worth. Jerry was born June 23, 1937, in Marshall, Mich., to Edna and Gerald Kimmel. He married Carmen Rendall on March 29, 1958. They were married 62 years. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Gerald; his brother, James Kimmel; and his stepfather, Walter Smalek. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carmen; his half brother, Rick Smalek; his children, Christine Pearce, Amy Mueller, Gregory Kimmel; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, gifts in Jerry's memory be made to the NRHyA--Youth Unrestricted fund of the Reining Horse Foundation to benefit Youth Reiners. Donations may be made online at www.reiningfoundation.com or mailed to RHF, 3021 W Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, 73107.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020