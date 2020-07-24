1/1
Gerald Edwin Smith
Gerald Edwin Smith (Oscar) FORT WORTH -- The family of Gerald Edwin Smith (Oscar), age 82, of Fort Worth announces his passing from this life to be with Jesus on June 26, 2020 in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: A memorial will be scheduled and announced at a time and place where family and friends can gather safely to celebrate his life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children, Edwin Dean Smith and wife Carolyn (Carver) Smith of Weatherford, Carrie Janell Smith of Fort Worth, Stephen Winn Smith of Ft. Worth; and sister, Martha (Brewster, Alexander) Rodgers of Athens, Texas. Because of his caring nature and quick wit, he made many friends and will be deeply missed.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Oscar, I wish you fair winds and following seas on this your final voyage. You were always kind to us kids on Hammond, and you are not forgotten.
Robert Terry
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Quite a good photo of Gerald he looks very distinguished. I wished the obit had told a little more about Gerald. He had such a passion for working and teaching high schoolers about robotics. He was a very fine gentleman, and Marine with many talents. I got to know his wife Bonnie and she was a perfect fit for Gerald. I am sure they are together now and very very happy,
Ed Vinson
Ed Vinson
