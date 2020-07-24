Gerald Edwin Smith (Oscar) FORT WORTH -- The family of Gerald Edwin Smith (Oscar), age 82, of Fort Worth announces his passing from this life to be with Jesus on June 26, 2020 in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: A memorial will be scheduled and announced at a time and place where family and friends can gather safely to celebrate his life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children, Edwin Dean Smith and wife Carolyn (Carver) Smith of Weatherford, Carrie Janell Smith of Fort Worth, Stephen Winn Smith of Ft. Worth; and sister, Martha (Brewster, Alexander) Rodgers of Athens, Texas. Because of his caring nature and quick wit, he made many friends and will be deeply missed.