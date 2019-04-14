Home

Gerald Eugene Brooks Obituary
Gerald Eugene Brooks BEDFORD--Gerald E. Brooks passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 88. He joined Dorothy, his beloved wife of 54 years, in eternal life. Jerry had a generous heart and loved to laugh with family, friends and strangers. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, First United Methodist Church in Colleyville, 1000 Church St., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels, 5740 Airport Freeway, Haltom City, TX 76117 or the North Texas Food Bank, 2525 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Lillian, and his brothers, Wayne, Duane, and Ken. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Paul; his sons and their spouses, Larry and Fran Brooks and Tom and Judie Brooks; his daughter, Deb Kirby; his five granddaughters; his favorite grandson; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
