Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Gerald Glenn Morrison Obituary
Gerald Glenn Morrison FORT WORTH--Gerald Glenn Morrison, 77, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Gerald was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Paris, Texas, to Isaac and Francis Morrison. He graduated from Brewer High School in 1961 and worked for Texas Steel for 20 years and retired from General Dynamics - Lockheed Martin in 2015, after 29 years. Gerald enjoyed restoring old vintage cars, hunting and fishing. SURVIVORS: Wife of 48 years, Michilene Morrison; son, Jason Morrison and wife, Tami; grandchildren, Meghan, Natalie and James Riley; and brother, Ronnie Dale Morrison.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019
