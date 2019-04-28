Gerald "Gerry" Guy Bronson Jr. FORT WORTH--Dr. Gerald Guy Bronson Jr., "Gerry" departed peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, following an affirmation of his Christian faith, sincere appreciation for his caregivers, and deep-felt love for his family, especially his wife, "Honey." FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Born Feb. 26, 1930, Gerry attended Stripling and Arlington Heights High School, TCU, and Texas Chiropractic College. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean War prior to joining his father in practice and providing chiropractic health care to thousands of Fort Worth residents until his retirement. He maintained membership in the ACA and TCA, and for many years following he served as an examiner for the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Gerry was a horseman who rode with the Moslah Shrine Mounties, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Posse, and later during retirement in the mountains of Creede, Colo. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed membership at Ridglea Country Club. Family time for him was most precious. Although his list of life adventures is long, we ponder the awesome adventure he is having now in the kingdom of heaven. SURVIVORS: Dr. Bronson is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen "Honey" Bronson; sons, Gerald Guy Bronson III, Dr. Mark R. Bronson and wife, Martha, William B. Bronson and wife, Christie; daughter, Chrisanne Robertson and husband, Perry; grandchildren, Gerald Guy IV, Benjamin, Ross, Britton, and Brooks; and great-grandson, Jaxon.



