Gerald Joe Howeth Sr. Obituary
Gerald Joe Howeth Sr. FORT WORTH--Gerald Joe Howeth Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Settlement Education Foundation, 401 S. Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, 76108. Joe was born May 10, 1936, in Munday, Texas, to Noah and Bell Howeth. He moved with his family to White Settlement in 1952. In 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army serving until 1960. Following his discharge from the Army, Joe owned and operated a full-service TEXACO station in White Settlement, and in 1960 he began a 37-year career with Bell Helicopter until his retirement in 2000. During this time Joe along with his wife, Sandy; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Wayne Allen; owned and operated Howeth's cleaners in White Settlement. Joe was active in various community organizations. He coached and supported youth sports, served for 12 years on the White Settlement ISD Board of Trustees, was active in the Brewer High School Athletic Booster Club, and received numerous awards and commendations for his service to the community. Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Noah and Bell Howeth; first wife, Maxine Cornett Howeth; brothers, C.J. Howeth, Noah Howeth Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Howeth; and sisters, Mildred Barley, Margie Barger, Marian Barger and Marie Ford. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sandra Howeth; son, Gerald Joe Howeth Jr. (Cindy) of Spring; daughters, Kehley Hutchison (Barry) of Kingwood, Texas, Tonya Powell (Jeff) of Granbury and Kelli Smith (Kevon) of Glen Rose; sister, Jean Allen; grandchildren, Michael Powell (Lindsey), Devin Powell (Amanda), Hagan Henley (Danielle) Jordan Powell (Alisha), Katherine Hutchison and Ty Henley; great-grandchildren, Jackson Powell, Vivienne Powell, Marti Powell, Jameson Powell, Grayson Powell and Hudson Henley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
