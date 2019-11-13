|
Gerald John Wills ARLINGTON--Gerald John "Jerry" Wills was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Muskegon, Mich. He was one of six children, he also had one half sister and three stepsiblings. He met his wife of 65 years, Bernie, when they were both in kindergarten, where he would steal her swing. He joined the Army at 17 years of age, rising to the rank of chief warrant officer 3 when he retired after 21 years. He went on to work for Vought Heritage until he retired at 62 years of age. Jerry and Bernie had five children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jerry was a longtime member of St. Alban's where he served many years as an usher for the early service. He lost the love of his life, Bernie, in January 2018. He went to be with her Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Alban's Anglican Parish, 911 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76013. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019